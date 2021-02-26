AstraZeneca approval will speed up Manitoba vaccine rollout, task force head says

The approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine will speed up Manitoba's timeline for vaccinating all eligible age groups, but how much of an impact it has remains to be seen, says the head of the provincial government's vaccine implementation task force.

"This is great news for our timeline and really does push us closer to our high-supply scenario" for future vaccination rollout, Dr. Joss Reimer said during a media briefing Friday.

Health Canada announced earlier Friday it had approved the vaccine developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, clearing the way for millions more doses of vaccine to come into the country.

Manitoba is basing its vaccine eligibility for members of the general public on age, starting with the oldest Manitobans and gradually working down.

The vaccine task force has released two separate timelines for when it expects to immunize each age group, under low- and high-supply scenarios.

Under the low-supply scenario — which assumed using only the previously approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines — the province estimated it would complete vaccinations by the end of November.

Under the high-supply scenario, which assumed a third vaccine would become available, the province could complete vaccinations by the end of August.

AstraZeneca's vaccine doesn't have to be stored at the exceptionally low temperatures required for Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored and transported at normal refrigerated temperatures of 2 to 8 C for at least six months, which means it can be administered in a wider range of settings, such as physicians' offices and pharmacies.

It's too soon to know how much the AstraZeneca approval will alter Manitoba's vaccination timeline, because no one knows yet how many doses the province will actually get.

"This is only good news as far as how long it will take to reach all Manitobans," Reimer said.

"The more options we have and the more convenient it is for people to receive a vaccine, the more Manitobans will be able to receive it before the end of summer."