Manitoba vaccine pop-up clinics rescheduled after Moderna shipments delayed

Pop-up clinics in 18 communities scheduled to open next week will need to be rescheduled after delays of two shipments of Moderna vaccine, the government of Manitoba announced Monday.

A delivery of 28,300 that was supposed to arrive the week of March 22 didn't arrive until April 3, and a shipment of 28,400 expected this week will not come until next week.

A total of 24 clinics scheduled from April 12 to 15 will be rescheduled, affecting around 7,200 people.

The affected communities and clinic dates include:

Steinbach (April 12, 13, 14 and 15).

Pine Falls (April 13).

Stonewall (April 13).

Flin Flon (April 13, 14 and 15).

Virden (April 13).

Russell (April 13).

Gladstone (April 13).

Pinawa (April 14).

Eriksdale (April 14).

Teulon (April 14).

The Pas (April 14).

Swan River (April 14).

Killarney (April 14).

Portage la Prairie (April 14 and 15).

Arborg (April 15).

St. Laurent (April 15).

Beausejour (April 15).

Dauphin (April 15).

Anyone who already made appointments for clinics in Glenboro (April 7), Matheson Island (April 8), Pine Dock (April 8), Faulkner (April 8), Whitemouth (April 8), and Piney (April 9) can still get the vaccine, but the province isn't booking any more appointments for these clinics.

Other pop-ups scheduled this week won't be affected.

