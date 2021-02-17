More Winnipeg, Brandon neighbourhoods eligible for vaccines, along with eastern Manitoba communities

More neighbourhoods in Winnipeg and Brandon and a large chunk of eastern Manitoba have been prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing tens of thousands more people aged 18 and up to book appointments for a shot.

The province announced Thursday it has made all adult residents of Winnipeg's Fort Garry area south of Bishop Grandin Boulevard eligible for vaccinations. That includes Waverley West, Fort Richmond, Richmond West and St. Norbert.

More neighbourhoods in northwestern Winnipeg are also now eligible, including Tyndall Park and Meadows West.

More areas of Brandon have also been added to the priority list, with all neighbourhoods east of First Street now eligible.

In eastern Manitoba, Sagkeeng First Nation, Powerview-Pine Falls, Manigotagan and Bissett are all included.

Vaccine eligibility for adults on April 29, 2021. (CBC News Graphics)

All adults who live in these areas can book vaccination appointments, as can some adults who work in public-facing roles in these jurisdictions.

That list includes teachers, people who work at daycares, food-processing plant workers, some inspectors, and people who work gas stations, grocers, convenience stores and restaurants.

Vaccine eligibility for everyone 18 and up in Brandon on April 29, 2021. (CBC News Graphics)

A map of all priority communities, along with a list of eligible professions, is available on the provincial government's website.

Previously, much of central and northwestern Winnipeg, central Brandon and the entire Northern health region were designated high-priority areas.

Anyone who lives or works in the province's northern region is also eligible for a vaccination.