2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments open to Indigenous people in Manitoba on Monday

Indigenous Manitobans who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 21 days ago or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago can start booking appointments for their second dose starting Monday.

Bookings begin at 11:45 a.m. and eligible people are asked to hold off on calling until that time, said Dr. Marcia Anderson, head of Manitoba's First Nations pandemic response team.

People can receive their second dose at a different location from where they got their first dose, as long as it's the same type of vaccine as the first dose.

The heads of Manitoba's vaccine task force and First Nations pandemic response team will make an announcement on coronavirus vaccine eligibility Friday morning.

Dr. Joss Reimer and Dr. Marcia Anderson will hold an online video conference with reporters, scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.

All Manitobans 12 and up are now eligible to book an appointment for a first dose of a vaccine.

Bookings for second doses begin Friday, starting with people who have certain health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19. Bookings will then progress in the order in which people received their first dose, officials have said.

Throughout Manitoba's first-dose vaccination campaign, the age of eligibility for First Nations was set at 20 years younger than the general population, in recognition of the higher risk First Nations people face.

First Nations people make up 34 per cent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 39 per cent of intensive care patients in the province, despite being only 10 per cent of the population.

Reimer and Anderson's announcement comes one day after Manitoba broke a new record for daily cases. The same day, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Saturday, gathering with members of other households will be prohibited, except in cases of people living alone, who may have one designated visitor. Also, only one member of a household will be allowed to enter a business, with exceptions for single parents and caregivers.