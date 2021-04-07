Before the 'inevitable' third COVID wave, now is most definitely the time to speed up vaccinations

During his tumultuous final year as Manitoba's health minister, Cameron Friesen may best be remembered for telling doctors not to worry about the pandemic's burgeoning second wave.

"Manitobans need most to understand that the people in charge have got this," Friesen said on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when 95 people in this province had died from COVID-19.

Friesen was shuffled out of the health gig two months and 630 more COVID deaths later. The physicians who raised red flags about Manitoba's pandemic readiness turned out to be as accurate as an atomic clock.

Heather Stefanson had not served as health minister anywhere near as long as Friesen on Tuesday, April 6, a date she may have uttered her own "we got this" epitaph.

Asked how well she believed the provincial vaccination program was proceeding, Stefanson marvelled at Manitoba's ability to vaccinate more than 4,000 people a day.

"I think that that's a very positive thing for Manitobans," Stefanson said during a pre-budget press conference.

"I think we, we're doing quite well. Obviously, there's challenges and we'll address those as they come forward."

It would be fair to suggest those challenges have arrived. The question is whether the province is prepared to meet them.

While Manitoba claims to possess the capacity to administer 20,918 vaccine doses a day, the reality is the province is coming nowhere near that goal or even a far more modest one laid out last week by vaccine team logistics leader Johanu Botha.

On March 31, Botha said Manitoba will administer 6,566 vaccine doses a day in the coming week.

The province fell short of the mark. In the ensuing seven days, it vaccinated an average of 5,491 doses a day, according to the vaccine team's running daily tally.

This shortfall is not an unmitigated disaster. It's also not an ideal situation for a province that the chief public health officer describes as being "in a race" to vaccinate its adult populace before more contagious variants of concern spark a third wave of COVID-19.

"There is a third wave coming our way," Dr. Brent Roussin said on Tuesday, adding the severity of that wave "will depend on how many Manitobans we can get vaccinated prior to it arriving here."

Manitoba, island of calm

At this moment, Manitoba is an island of relative calm among Canadian provinces west of the Maritimes. Every other province from B.C. to Quebec is already experiencing that third wave.

On Tuesday, the seven-day average COVID infection rate in Manitoba was 37 cases per 100,000 people. In neighbouring Saskatchewan and Ontario, the same rate was 3.5 times higher at 130 cases per 100,000 over seven days.

It's plausible if not likely Manitoba has delayed the third wave through the diligence of Manitoba public health and this provincial government.

Alone among provinces west of the Maritimes, Manitoba re-instated interprovincial quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of variants of concern. Manitoba also held on to indoor-socialization and indoor-dining restrictions, two of the toughest measures in the provincial pandemic-fighting arsenal.

What this means is Manitoba earned a few more weeks to get shots into arms. But as many Manitobans have noticed, the province does not appear to be taking advantage of the extra time.

Manitoba has 155,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca doses on hand, officially. The province says all are accounted for - but questions remain about the Pfizer administration. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

On the surface, it appears the vast majority of vaccine doses are languishing in storage instead of getting injected into arms. On Tuesday, Manitoba had administered 216,718 doses, while another 155,312 has yet to be doled out.

In reality, most of those doses are not sitting idle. About 72,600 Astra-Zeneca doses are distributed through doctors' offices and pharmacies, who don't appear to report their jabs to the province with any urgency. Roughly 23,000 Moderna doses have been distributed to First Nations, which are not included in the provincial tally.

That leaves 60,000 Pfizer doses that have yet to be administered. Stefanson insisted they are all accounted for in terms of appointments planned for the coming weeks, while Roussin said Manitoba would exhaust its entire vaccine supply in one week if additional shipments do not arrive.

This is where the problem lies. These two statements contradict each other.

If Roussin is correct, then Manitoba plans to administer 8,571 Pfizer doses per day in the coming week. That's what it would take to whittle the 60,000-dose Pfizer supply down to nothing in one week.

However, Manitoba does not appear to be planning to scale up vaccinations to 8,571 Pfizer doses a day in the coming week. Existing Pfizer appointments are spread out well into the middle of May.

So when Stefanson stated all 60,000 doses are accounted for, she was not talking about the next week alone.

The question then remains why more appointments are not booked right now. A vaccine shortage is not the explanation, because more Pfizer shipments are confirmed to arrive every week until late May, according to the vaccine team.

The only logical conclusion is Manitoba is not doling out as many Pfizer doses as it could, as quickly as it could. A shortage of Moderna shipments has no bearing on this conclusion.

Again, this is not a disaster. But it is fair to suggest Manitoba is not doing everything it can right now to wield vaccinations as a partial shield against what Roussin called an inevitable third wave.

It would also be fair to suggest Manitobans may take issue with Stefanson's assessment of the vaccination situation as "a very positive thing."

As Roussin might say: Now it not the time for spin. If Stefanson has any doubts, she may consult with Friesen.