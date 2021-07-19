More Manitoba parks, campgrounds to offer vaccines starting this weekend

Manitoba campers and hikers will be able to get vaccinated at select provincial parks beginning this weekend.

Mobile immunization teams just wrapped up campground walk-up clinics at Duck Mountain, Assessippi and Spruce Woods provincial parks in recent days, and more doses will be offered in other parks starting Sunday.

The teams will be at the follow campgrounds on these dates:

July 25 — Clear Lake campground in Riding Mountain National Park.

July 26 — Minnedosa Beach campground,

July 27 — Rivers campground and Ninette.

July 28 — Onanole, Clear Lake and Adam Lake campgrounds

July 29 — Oak Lake Beach, Lake Metigoshe and Sand Lake campgrounds.

Those aged 12 to 17 will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and up will be given Moderna.

All pop-up clinic locations and dates can be found on the provincial vaccine website.

So far, 77.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, and 62 per cent have received two, according to the provincial vaccine dashboard on Monday.

Doubly-vaccinated Manitobans who are clear of the two-week threshold after their second dose now have access to a range of privileges, including dining indoors at restaurants with people from outside their household, going to the movies, casinos, museums, galleries and more.

Everyone who gets their first dose by Aug. 2 is automatically entered into a lottery where they can win cash prizes or scholarships. The same goes for those who have received their second dose by Sept. 6.

Book an appointment through the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.