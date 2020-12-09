Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccinations at 12:30 p.m.

The heads of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine task force will provide an update Wednesday on vaccination efforts, in the wake of criticism about long waits, confusion and technical glitches at the Winnipeg supersite.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force, will be joined by Johanu Botha, the task force's operations lead.

A computer glitch was blamed for waits of up to two hours at Winnipeg's vaccination supersite — at the RBC Convention Centre — last Friday.

Health officials said at the time the waits were due to a large number of appointments as well as issues related to scheduling software, which led to a shortage of staff.

On Monday, Reimer said the team worked together to ensure the delays were short lived. But CBC News spoke with people who continued to experience delays Sunday and Monday.

"When people are having to wait and don't really understand why they have to wait or what the process is ... it's stressful and just uncomfortable," said Michelle Painchaud, who had taken her 79-year-old father and 77-year-old mother for their appointments on Monday afternoon.

Also on Monday, the province announced it was limiting the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following the recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). The advisory committee cited concerns over blood clots in rare cases, primarily in women in Europe below the age of 55.

AstraZeneca was being offered to Manitoba adults between the ages of 50 and 64, but will now be limited to those age 55 to 64.