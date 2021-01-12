Household bubbles allowed, most businesses can reopen on Friday

Manitobans can now choose to designate one other household to form a pandemic bubble and all businesses — except indoor theatres, concert halls, casinos and bingo halls — can reopen when new public health orders come into effect Friday.

Indoor recreation facilities such as gyms, pools and fitness centres can operate at 25 per cent capacity with physical distancing measures in place for spectators, locker rooms and common areas, and the requirement for one-on-one training have been removed.

The new orders will remain in effect until March 25. To read a breakdown of the new rules on the Manitoba government website, click here.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, unveiled the new health orders during a news conference on Tuesday.

"We shouldn't interpret these reopenings as a reduction in our risk," Roussin said, stressing the need to keep case numbers down, as more easily transmissible variants of the virus poses a threat to the health system.

Among the other changes, the limit on outdoor gathering sizes has doubled to 10 people.

Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity, but the rule limiting seating to household members only remains in place. Other businesses can also operate at 50 per cent capacity, up to a maximum of 250 people.

Arcades, go-kart tracks and children's facilities, as well as places of worship, can open at 25 per cent capacity.

The changes come after the Manitoba government announced last week that it was considering a broad swath of relaxed COVID-19 rules.

Members of the public were invited to offer their feedback on the proposed changes.

Officials began loosening some restrictions to allow for a "slow reopening" of some businesses on Jan. 23 after Manitobans spent months in near lockdown. At first, the changes applied to all areas but the north. On Feb. 12, restrictions were relaxed further, this time with northern Manitoba included.

Despite those relaxed rules, daily COVID-19 case counts have continued to fall across the province. On Monday, Manitoba posted its lowest daily case count since Oct. 7.