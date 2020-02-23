After having head freed from peanut butter jar, 'happy-go-lucky' dog finds forever home

A dog who captured attention across the province after being rescued from a small Manitoba community with her head stuck in a jar has found her forever home.

A spokesperson for the animal rescue group that cared for the dog said Greta has come a long way since RCMP officers found her on Boxing Day with bite marks, pellet gun wounds and an aluminum can in her stomach.

"We're super happy," said Lindsay Gillanders, a spokesperson for Manitoba Underdogs Rescue. "She's healed up from all of her wounds."

RCMP said in December officers responded on Dec. 26 to a call from a homeowner in Fort Alexander, Man. worried about a dog she found underneath her deck.

Officers arrived to the home in the community about 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg and cut off the plastic jar Greta's head was stuck inside, which Gillanders said she believed was a peanut butter jar.

She said Greta had cuts and scratches that suggested other dogs had bitten her, and wounds from being shot with a pellet gun six times.

'Amazing how resilient dogs are'

Gillanders said after Greta's story spread, someone reached out to the rescue group to ask about adopting the fluffy black pooch. It seemed like a calm, stable environment — exactly what they needed for a dog recovering from the kind of trauma Greta had been through.

"There was a woman who had been following the story who filled out an application online and seemed like a really great fit, so we pursued that for her," said Gillanders.

"We're really happy that it worked out and both seem completely thrilled with the new arrangement."

Gillanders said Greta, who got her name from the animal rescue group, was shy when she first arrived.

"She is a little bit of a timid girl. It takes her some time to kind of warm up to people, which obviously makes sense," she said. "But she loves to snuggle. She loves to be curled up on the couch beside her human. She loves eating breakfast. She loves food."

Gillanders said it was incredible to see Greta's personality develop as she recovered over the last few months.

"It's just amazing how resilient dogs are," she said. "She's been through so much, but she's just the happiest, happy-go-lucky, really smart, really sweet girl. If I was shot and starved, I'd be a pretty cranky person."

Now, the 35-pound pup will spend her days snuggling and eating breakfast — exactly what a dog like her deserves, Gillanders said.

"She's so wonderful," she said. "She's just absolutely lovely and spunky and kind and sweet, and she's going to make a wonderful, wonderful pet."