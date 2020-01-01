Dog found with jar stuck on head may be ready for foster home this week

A stray dog who was found with a jar stuck on her head, bite marks and pellet gun wounds is recovering well and heading to a foster home, says the rescue group who took her in.

The two-year-old dog, who is being called Greta by Manitoba Underdogs Rescue, has been in the care of a veterinary hospital since she was found by a homeowner in a northern community.

When she was x-rayed, an aluminum can was found in her stomach.

The veterinary hospital has been treating her with antibiotics and fluids and may need to drain a wound on her back, but believes she may be well enough to go to a foster home as early as Wednesday, said Manitoba Underdogs Rescue spokeswoman Lindsay Gillanders.

"She's out of the woods and she's stable so there's no need for her to be at the vet, but we're definitely not at the end of her treatment," she said.

The rescue posted an update on Greta to their Facebook page Tuesday:

Despite everything she's been through, the fluffy black-and-tan pup has been sweet and loving to the humans taking care of her, Gillanders said.

"Everybody at the vet clinic has just fallen in love with her and she's a really, really good dog," she said.

"Her personality probably hasn't quite popped through because she hasn't been feeling great and she's been on some painkillers, but we're all really looking forward to getting to know her a little bit better and perhaps figuring out who she really is."

The puppy, which the rescue named Greta, was found injured with a jar on her head. She's now recovering at a Winnipeg veterinary hospital. (Manitoba Underdogs Rescue/Facebook)

While she lives with a foster family, the rescue will assess Greta's temperament and determine what kind of home would be best for her so that she can be placed for adoption.