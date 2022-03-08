Offers pour in from Manitobans willing to take in Ukrainian refugees

As the number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine grows higher each day, Manitobans are coming out in droves to offer places to live.

The response has been so great that the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Manitoba has paused its host registration process due to the overwhelming number of applications from people willing to host Ukrainian refugees.

Within three days, they received more than 700 applications — more than they ever would have expected, said Dmytro Malyk, who sits on the board of the Manitoba chapter of the congress.

"I was so surprised because the result was just beyond any expectations, any imagination," he said.

The UCC, along with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Winnipeg have written to the province of Manitoba stating their intention to proactively work together to assist Ukrainians displaced by the war to settle temporarily or permanently in Manitoba.

At this point, Malyk says the congress isn't sure how many Ukrainian refugees may end up in Manitoba, but said they want to work with the province and Ottawa to facilitate them coming here.

He said he expects other provinces like Ontario and Quebec will end up seeing the majority of refugees, but wants to ensure they get guidance on why Manitoba would be a good destination for them given the province's large population of Ukrainian Canadians.

"This is the place where Ukrainians might find people from the same cultural framework, who speak their language, who can help," he said.

United Nations officials say two million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The federal government has said Canada will accept an "unlimited number" of people who want to leave Ukraine as the war wages on.

Residents meeting to brainstorm ideas

In the Norwood neighbourhood of Winnipeg, residents plan to meet Wednesday night at the Norwood Community Centre to discuss ways they can help.

One of those residents is Scott Mcfadyen, who says watching the situation unfold has left him and some of his neighbours feeling helpless.

Scott Mcfadyen says he wants to help those fleeing Ukraine however he can. He and other residents of the Norwood area of Winnipeg are meeting Wednesday to talk about ideas. (CBC)

He said he feels he has a moral obligation to do what he can.

"We certainly are fortunate to live in a country where we have peace. It's something we can't take for granted, and even more fortunate to live in privilege in such a great country as Canada," he said.

"So I think probably now more than ever there's a need for people to give back to the community."

Some people around the world have been booking Airbnb properties in Ukraine, even though they have no intention of visiting, to help those living through the Russian invasion.

Hotel offers rooms

Liz Crawford of Winnipeg Beach has been doing this, while also offering rooms in our own Airbnb property, the Rosé Beach House, to Ukrainians who come to Manitoba.

One of the Ukrainians she purchased a room from even messaged her back — from a bunker.

"One woman in particular, she wrote back and said, 'You know, this makes a really big difference, and the people of Ukraine need the world's support more than ever.'"

Crawford says they were preparing to list a new cabin at the property for summer bookings, but have decided to keep it open for refugees instead.

"I just think it was a really great opportunity for us to be able to do something worthwhile and meaningful and to be helpful," she said.

"And we had this space and, you know, we were going to list it and rent it, but this feels like this is way more important."