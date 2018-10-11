Manitoba orders training for rookie truckers

Manitoba truckers must soon have at least 121.5 hours of training to their credit before hitting the highways.

The province will mandate the training for first-time commercial truck drivers beginning on Sept. 1, following the lead of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The announcement comes just days after the truck driver responsible for the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018 was sentenced to eight years in prison.

"I think it impacted every one of us and it showed that this [training] was necessary," Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said at the announcement Tuesday at the Manitoba Legislature.

He says the Manitoba government did not rush its legislation, which included consultation with more than 100 people, in the wake of the tragedy. He says the province has talked about rolling out stricter training requirements since 2012.

Existing drivers not affected

The new training requirement will exempt drivers who already possess a Class 1 truck driving licence.

The agriculture sector is also freed from additional requirements for a one-year period to allow for further discussion.

Schuler says major trucking companies already require significant training. He says the new legislation will ensure drivers behind the wheel for smaller or independent outfits are sufficiently prepared.

He did not have an estimate for how many drivers do not already meet the training standard.

Drivers carrying a Class 1 licence must complete a practical road test and written test, but no training is required in advance.

Schuler says pushback from industry about the new training requirements has been non-existent.

"You'd be really surprised: I've heard from no one that this wasn't the right way to go."