'Historic but also very sad time': Manitobans pay tribute as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Cannons boomed across the Assiniboine River in downtown Winnipeg on Monday in a deafening salute to Queen Elizabeth II as she was laid to rest 6,000 kilometres away.

About 200 people showed up on the grounds of the Manitoba legislative building to watch as a haze of smoke filled the air.

The 96 rounds fired — 24 each from four cannons — was a tribute to the Queen's age when she died last Thursday afternoon, having served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest rule in British history.

Karen Kroft was expecting a much shorter and traditional 21-gun salute.

"We're surprised … 96 is long but you know, we owe her," she said. "Seventy years is a long time. She's a wonderful example to all of us."

Kroft said the Queen's death "was surprisingly impactful" to her so she wanted to be there Monday to offer her respects.

The 96 rounds fired during the salute was a nod to the age of Queen Elizabeth II when she died. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Lisa Bland was more conflicted about being there.

"At first I was like, 'Celebrate the Queen? Why?'" she said, noting her daughter suggested they go.

Bland said the strained historical relationship between the Crown and First Nations was the reason for her mixed emotions.

Many First Nations signed treaties that made promises — such as pledges to share resources — that the Crown later violated.

"For me, it's kind of a bittersweet thing. I sympathize for the family and I feel their loss and their pain, but I'm torn about it," Bland said.

Sept. 19 was designated a one-time national day of mourning in Canada in salute to the Queen as a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London — was broadcast around the world.

Some six hours after the funeral, the Queen's coffin was lowered into a vault through an opening in the floor at Windsor Castle's chapel, ahead of a private burial service for members of the Royal Family.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's sceptre during the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. (Gareth Fuller/The Associated Press)

Dwight MacAulay, the former chief of protocol for the Manitoba government who oversaw the monarch's visits to the province in 2002 and 2010, said his emotions were equally mixed as he watched Monday's ceremony, but not due to any historical or political undercurrents.

"Sadness, certainly, and just thankful and gratitude for the chances I've has in my life to meet Her Majesty. But also, I think we all need to give thanks for a terrific reign that lasted over seven decades," he told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

And while it's easy to get lost in the details and pomp of the ceremony it's important to remember what it truly is, he said.

"This is a family saying goodbye to their mother, to their grandmother, to their great-grandmother, so a lot of emotions, I think, one has to feel watching a ceremony like this."

People watch the cannons fire from the steps of the legislative building. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Calling it "a historic but very sad time in our history," MacAulay also gave a strong endorsement to the new head of state, King Charles.

"I've been a great admirer of his," MacAulay said. "He's been described on television a few times over the last few days as a very sensitive individual, and I think Canadians, if they just give him a moment to prove himself, I think they'll be very pleasantly surprised.

"I think he's going to do a terrific job."

Justin Friesen admitted to being ambivalent about the monarchy but said he took his young daughter to Monday's event at the legislative grounds "to pay our respects and to experience a little bit of history as well."

Velma Anderson, wearing an orange "Every child matters" T-shirt, said she attended in place of those who could not.

"I'm here honouring the residential school survivors," she said.

The Church of England ran 36 residential schools in Canada — the most of any religious denomination apart from the Roman Catholic Church — and operated more than 150 Indian day schools between 1820 and 1969.

People are invited to sign a book of condolence, which has been placed at the base of the grand staircase of the legislative building. (Radio-Canada)

Although the Constitution Act of 1982 made Canada wholly independent of Great Britain, the Queen was still Canada's head of state and leader of the Church of England.

"It's sad, yeah," Bland said about the Queen's passing. "I understand death, grief, whatever, but the main thing for me today is, I'm wearing this [for] all the children that never made it home."

Since the Queen's death, flags on many buildings across the province have been flying at half-mast, but will be raised again at the conclusion of the commemorative services.

Black ribbon has been placed on the Queen's portrait in the legislative building and on the flags of Canada and Manitoba in the main foyer, adjacent to the grand staircase.

The Queen's cypher, her Royal monogram, has been projected outside of the front of the legislative building beneath the Golden Boy, visible after dark, and the fountain in Memorial Park has been lit purple in recognition of the Queen's colour designation for her Platinum Jubilee.

The Centennial Flame on Memorial Boulevard has been lit and will remain so throughout the period of mourning.

Church bells will toll 96 times this evening ahead of an invitation-only memorial service at St. John's Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg. The 7 p.m. service will be streamed live on the Manitoba government website and YouTube channel.