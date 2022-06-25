Toonie-sized hail, 100 mm of rain in an hour as thunderstorms walloped southern Manitoba

Severe thunderstorms that hit parts of southern Manitoba on Friday brought large hail, heavy rain and localized flooding, preliminary reports from Environment Canada say.

The community of St. Adolphe just south of Winnipeg saw hail that measured 2.8 centimetres — the size of a toonie — the weather agency said in a summary issued Friday night.

In southeast Winnipeg's Sage Creek neighbourhood, the hail that fell was 2.4 centimetres, or the size of a quarter. In the southern Manitoba community of Dufrost, hail came down in pieces that measured about 2 centimetres — the size of a nickel.

Some parts of the province also got intense rainfall during the thunderstorms, Environment Canada said.

In the southern Manitoba community of Carlowrie, 100 millimetres of rain fell in a single hour. At the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, 52.9 millimetres fell in the same length of time. The airport got a total of 54 millimetres by 10 p.m. Friday.

And in the southern Manitoba community of St. Joseph, about 50 millimetres of rain fell in a half hour — the total rainfall that area got as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Environment Canada said as of that time, the total rainfall amounts across the province ranged from the 100 millimetres total that fell in Carlowrie to 33 millimetres in the eastern Manitoba town of Pinawa.

The southern Manitoba communities of Dominion City and Rosa got 69 millimetres and 59 millimetres, respectively. The community of Dugald, just east of Winnipeg, got 39 millimetres of rain, while the southeastern community of Gardenton got about 35 millimetres.

Environment Canada said the summary may contain preliminary of unofficial information and doesn't constitute a complete or final report.