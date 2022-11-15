More private-sector involvement in health care promised in Manitoba throne speech

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson's government will explore using more private partnerships to deliver health care while making multi-year, multibillion-dollar capital investments in hospitals to address the province's health-care crisis, the speech from the throne promises.

Money for more downtown surveillance and policing was among the other promises in Stefanson's second throne speech as premier, read Tuesday afternoon at the Manitoba Legislature by new Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville.

The speech attempted to set a renewed course for a Progressive Conservative government that must turn its fortunes around to win the upcoming election in 2023.

Other provinces have "demonstrated that a blended public-private delivery system works," and Manitoba has lagged behind, the speech said.

"If you look at other provinces … they have a significant private sector component that they contract out to within their provinces. We have lagged behind, because there was an ideological approach that was taken for decades here in our province. We're getting beyond that," Stefanson told reporters in an embargoed briefing before the reading of the throne speech.

Surgeries closer to home

The premier said Manitoba has been forced to send some people for out-of-province surgeries and diagnostic tests, as the government works to cut the massive backlog in those procedures.

Manitoba should have more of those providers in the province, Stefanson said.

The throne speech also said new measures will financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro, which has massive debts, while keeping rates affordable.

However, the speech didn't provide any detail, just promising announcements "in the weeks ahead."

The Opposition New Democrats have promised to freeze rates if they're elected, but haven't said how they would accomplish that.

Other measures in the throne speech include the development of 1,000 more addictions treatment spaces, a teacher registry so the public can track educator misconduct and an end to a freeze on operating grants for child-care centres that dates back to 2016.

The speech also includes a promise to try to ensure post-secondary institutions respond to labour needs, but there's no mention of a controversial plan to tie funding to certain performance measures. Stefanson told reporters the government will take a "step back" on that idea.