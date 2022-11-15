Expect 'bold initiatives' in year ahead, Manitoba premier promises before throne speech's unveiling

With the next election less than a year away, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is promising some "bold initiatives" as the Progressive Conservatives look to win over voters.

On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the government will lay out, in broad strokes, its upcoming plans in the throne speech — the first to be read by new Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville.

Stefanson said the speech is effectively a "visionary statement" of the government's intentions, with more specifics to follow, but she suggests Manitobans will appreciate the direction the province is heading in the year ahead.

"I think you'll see some bold initiatives that will be coming out of this," she said Monday, after announcing new rural child-care facilities.

Stefanson added her government will continue to prioritize the themes of affordability, health care, crime and growing the economy.

PCs need to distance from past: Thomas

Paul Thomas, a professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, said the government will have to pursue something original to capture voters' attention, considering its top issues are "well-worn themes" for the Tories.

"She has to indicate that she's moving in new directions" than the former, polarizing premier, Brian Pallister, "and they're not just mild alterations to what went before," Thomas said.

She needs to offer "an alternative vision of the future, presumably setting up a polarized contest between herself and the NDP in terms of what they think Manitoba needs at this juncture."

A provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3 of next year.

Stefanson took over as Manitoba's premier a year ago. Under her tenure, the government is spending more money than under her predecessor, as it tries to convince the public they realize the seriousness of the issues in some areas, such as social services, Thomas said.

"But she's got to be careful that she doesn't oversell a [throne speech] document, which I don't think is quite as important as what happens in the spring, namely the budget."

Logan Ross, the former executive director of strategic planning and operations for the PC government, said Stefanson is charting the right course by addressing the issues Manitobans are talking about.

Recent weeks have included funding announcements in the areas of public safety, addiction supports and health-care recruitment and retention.

"I think we're going to continue to see more of that in this throne speech and it will be a really good opportunity for her to say, 'Look, this is who we are, this is who I am and this is where we are going as the government as we lead into the next election,'" said Ross, who works as the vice-president of communications and campaigns for Counsel Public Affairs.

It's in Heather Stefanson's interest to spend more time out and about in the community, said Logan Ross, who formerly served in the PC government's executive council. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

She acknowledges a re-election bid will be challenging for the Tories, which continue to lag the NDP in provincewide polling, but said Stefanson is working to establish the PCs as a renewed party with a new direction.

One way she's doing that is by maintaining a busy public calendar, Ross said.

"The less time that you can spend in the legislature and the more time that you can spend out of the legislature at events, meeting with stakeholders, listening to what you're hearing on the ground … is very important and it is exactly what a leader should be doing."

At her Monday announcement, Stefanson wouldn't tease any new legislation that may be coming, but her government previously said it would reintroduce bills that expand alcohol sales, including one that would have allowed wine vendors and private beer stores to sell a wider range of alcohol projects. The bills failed to pass before the last legislature session wrapped up earlier this month.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew has tried to position his party as the one that will fix the province's health-care system. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Last week, the Opposition NDP positioned itself as the party to fix the ailing health-care system while unveiling its alternative throne speech.

The document states the PC leaders have "stretched our hospitals to a breaking point" and it says the NDP would start, if elected next year, by expanding hours at the ACCESS Winnipeg West Centre from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. The clinic is geared toward primary care and walk-in patients.

The NDP is also pledging to freeze electricity rates, create universal nutrition programs at schools, open a safe consumption site and end chronic homelessness within two terms.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont predicted he wouldn't be excited by the throne speech when it is read on Tuesday.

"It's hard to get inspired about a PC throne speech, when it will be promises to fix things they broke in the first place," Lamont said in an email.

His party called on the government to take concrete steps to end mandatory overtime for nurses, crack down on price gouging, cover the cost of diabetes, dental work and coverage for hearing aids for seniors and develop a voluntary jobs program as an alternative to Employment and Income Assistance.

Budget puts 'money where your mouth is'

Thomas, a political scientist, said Stefanson's team is surely hoping its throne speech, and the recent flurry of spending announcements, will be the foundation for its political recovery, but the upcoming budget will play an important role in this.

"To quote a former Tory finance minister, the budget is where you put your money where your mouth is," Thomas said.

"You spend millions and millions of dollars in a budget — that says more about your commitment than all the nice words in a throne speech."

The government will be barred from making new spending announcements for the next month as the province is required by law to call the Kirkfield Park byelection by Tuesday. The vote, which will be scheduled for Dec. 13, must be held within six months of the seat becoming vacant.