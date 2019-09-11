Manitoba government vows to finish trade agreement with western provinces in brief throne speech

The Manitoba government will finish implementing a trade agreement with other western provinces, the province announced Monday in a brief speech from the throne that lays out the government's priorities for the next two weeks.

The Progressive Conservative government has embarked on an abbreviated sitting of the Manitoba Legislature three weeks after Brian Pallister's team was convincingly re-elected.

Besides repeating pledges to improve health care and social services, the government said it would complete implementation of the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, eliminate more red tape and address addiction and public safety issues.

Otherwise, the sitting will focus predominantly on unfinished business, like passing the budget that was introduced in the spring.

In the speech, the government says its re-election is permission to continue its austerity-minded agenda.

"Manitobans have given your government the mandate to move Manitoba forward, toward a stronger economy, better services and better jobs," said Chief Justice Richard Chartier, who read the address in the lieutenant governor's absence.

"The work to achieve those goals resumes today; they will continue to guide the decisions of this government throughout its mandate."

The speech said the Progressive Conservatives will continue to do government differently, blasting the former NDP government for hiking the provincial sales tax before they were turfed from power in 2016.

"The previous government took more from Manitobans and gave less," the speech says.

"Your government is committed to taking less from Manitobans and giving them more."

Earlier in the morning, new and returning MLAs gathered to return Myrna Driedger, a veteran Tory, to her role as Speaker of the legislative assembly. Her job will be to enforce the rules and oversee question period.

She has held the role since 2016, when the Progressive Conservatives were ushered into power with 40 of the legislature's 57 seats.

NDP MLA Bernadette Smith and Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux had put their names forward for consideration.

Lost official party status

The opening day of the sitting had a back-to-school vibe with new MLAs settling into their roles and surroundings.

There was also a reshuffling in the seating chart. Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont gave up his front-row perch, a consequence of his party losing official party status and with it, some of the Liberals' office space, funding for staff and time to speak in question period. The Liberals won three seats in the Sept. 10 election, but four are needed for official party status.

Rookie NDP MLAs Uzoma Asagwara, the new health critic, and Nello Altomare, education critic, received front-row spots with the Official Opposition. The party elevated the first-time MLAs into major critic roles, as well as Fort Garry MLA Mark Wasyliw, who's the party's deputy house leader and finance critic.

The Tories maintained their front bench as is and have largely maintained the same ministerial roles. The only change is Jeff Wharton, minister of municipal relations, absorbing the duties of overseeing Crown services as a result of former minister Colleen Mayer being defeated in the election.