Manitoba government says throne speech Nov. 15 will focus on health care and affordability

The Manitoba government will make a number of promises for the year ahead, focusing on affordability, addressing crime, improving health care and boosting economic growth in a speech from the throne to be delivered Nov. 15.

Premier Heather Stefanson said in a news release on Friday that her government has spent millions to address affordability, crime and health care problems in the last year.

"We know there is more to do help families make ends meet, strengthen services and make communities safer," Stefanson said in the release.

"As we move forward with this work, we will also invest in education, child care and initiatives to build stronger communities. By working together, we can build a better Manitoba for everyone."

The announcement of the throne speech comes after a Winnipeg emergency department doctor and the former head of Doctors Manitoba revealed he considered quitting his job over the devastating effects of chronic staff shortages.

"It's a hard thing and a devastating thing to feel when you stare back at your patient's eyes, feeling almost like you've failed them," Dr. Kristjan Thompson, an emergency room physician at St. Boniface Hospital and former president of Doctors Manitoba, said Tuesday.

"Every single physician that I work with at St. Boniface emerge tells me that this is the worst they've seen things."

That physician advocacy organization then recommended five steps it hopes will help the province recruit and retain staff in a health-care system that continues to lose workers and suffer widespread burnout.

Some of the province's moves to address affordability in Manitoba have also met criticism.

In August, the province announced minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour by October of 2023, and later unveiled a $87-million package to help some families make ends meet.

Advocates with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Manitoba Federation of Labour have previously said the minimum wage bump won't keep people out of poverty, and the cash bonus for some families doesn't prioritize those most in need.

The throne speech will be read by the newly named lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, Anita Neville, the same day the fifth session of the 42nd legislature commences.