Missing woman, 29, found dead in Thompson

A 29-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in Thompson, RCMP say, three days after she was reported missing.

Thompson RCMP got a call about a woman's body outside a residence on Sunday around 5:50 p.m., police said in a news release Monday.

Officers identified the woman as a 29-year-old Thompson resident who had been reported missing on Jan. 3.

"It is undetermined at this time whether criminality is a factor in the death," police wrote in the release.

An autopsy is pending.

The investigation continues.