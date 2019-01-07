Missing woman, 29, found dead in Thompson
A 29-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in Thompson, RCMP say, three days after she was reported missing.
Body found Sunday after she was reported missing on Jan. 3
A 29-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in Thompson, RCMP say, three days after she was reported missing.
Thompson RCMP got a call about a woman's body outside a residence on Sunday around 5:50 p.m., police said in a news release Monday.
Officers identified the woman as a 29-year-old Thompson resident who had been reported missing on Jan. 3.
"It is undetermined at this time whether criminality is a factor in the death," police wrote in the release.
An autopsy is pending.
The investigation continues.