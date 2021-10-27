Older Manitobans living in congregate housing now eligible for 3rd COVID-19 doses

Manitoba has once again expanded its recommendations for who should get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to include people living in congregate housing for older people, the province says in a news release.

The update will affect more than 500 sites across Manitoba.

Regional health authorities will work with them in the coming weeks to make sure they have plans in place to get doses to residents, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said last month that older people living in long-term care homes and other congregate care settings should get third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Immune responses among older people can be less robust and they can wane more quickly over time," Reimer said.

"And based on age and the way we did the [vaccine] rollout in the spring, these were also some of the first people in Manitoba to receive their first and second doses."

More information about which groups are now eligible for a third dose and how soon after their latest dose they should get it is available on the province's website.