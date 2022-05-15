Manitoba band The Color, pianist Will Bonness win at 2022 Juno Awards

A Manitoba-based Christian band and solo jazz pianist each were winners at the Juno Opening Night Awards in Toronto on Saturday night.

The Color won the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year award for their latest record No Greater Love.

It's the second Juno award the band's won. In 2018, The Color won the same award.

Lead singer Jordan Janzen said the band was very surprised to take the Juno home four years ago, and were hopeful they'd win again on Saturday.

"We didn't really know what to expect the last time around. This time we kind of knew the process, we knew what happened after, we knew how much we enjoyed being able to win. And so we were we were really hoping that we would be able to do it again," Janzen said on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Sunday.

The singer said it was good to be able to gather together again.

"It didn't happen last year to be able to meet in person, and so it was really, really awesome to just be with people and to be able to celebrate the industry, to celebrate art and to come together as a country to to just recognize the incredible work that's taking place," Janzen said.

Will Bonness, a faculty member in the Desautels Faculty of Music at the University of Manitoba, picked up the Juno for best solo jazz album on Saturday. (Submitted by the University of Manitoba)

Pianist Will Bonness, a faculty member in the Desautels Faculty of Music at the University of Manitoba, picked up best solo jazz album on Saturday.

Fellow faculty member and saxophonist Jon Gordon was also nominated in that category. Bonness and Gordon were featured on each other's albums.

In a non-musical category, Winnipegger Roberta Landreth was nominated for her work on the cover of Winnipeg Christian musician Steve Bell's album, Wouldn't You Love to Know?

2nd night of awards

The Juno Awards continue Sunday night, when another Manitoban is nominated.

Faouzia, a 21-year-old from Carman with a towering voice, is up for breakthrough artist of the year, even though she hasn't yet released a full-length album.

She steadily built her career over the last few years, including releasing a collaboration with Grammy-winning American artist John Legend, and her debut EP, Stripped, in 2020.

Faouzia has built a significant following online, including more than 312 million views of her videos on YouTube and nearly two million followers on Instagram.

Charlotte Cardin and The Weeknd were among the big winners at the Juno Opening Night Awards.

Cardin of Montreal picked up three awards: single of the year, pop album of the year for Phoenix and artist of the year. Cardin also had the most nominations of the evening.

The Weeknd won two awards, picking up contemporary R&B recording of the year for Take My Breath and songwriter of the year.

Watch the 2022 Juno Awards at 7 p.m. CT on May 15 at CBCmusic.ca/junos, CBC Music Facebook, CBC Music Twitter, CBC Music YouTube, CBC Music TikTok and CBC Gem.