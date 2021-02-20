Teachers union, school division board call on Manitoba to move schools to remote learning

Manitoba's teachers union and the board of Winnipeg's biggest school division are calling on the province to make changes to its back-to-school plan — including moving almost all students back to remote learning.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society and the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees both say they want schools to move back to red-level restrictions, the highest on the province's pandemic response system, amid a spike in cases in the province driven by the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

Last week, Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced Manitoba will delay its return to classes after the winter break until Jan. 10 to give the province more time to assess the impact of the variant and send rapid tests to K-6 classrooms.

However, Manitoba Teachers' Society president James Bedford says he's asked the government to move schools to code red for the month of January, calling it the best way to manage staffing demands and ensure continuity of safe learning.

In a statement on Friday, Bedford said the union is opposed to any hybrid learning arrangements and optional remote learning.

"The province must ensure consistency of response across school divisions," he said.

Bedford's statement also says the province will need to provide medical-grade N95 masks to all education staff who are still at school during remote learning, since the children of critical service workers would still be allowed to go to class.

James Bedford, president of the Manitoba Teachers' Society, says he's asked the government to move schools to code red for the month of January. (Nelly Gonzalez/CBC)

Betty Edel, the chair of the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees, made a similar request in a letter to Premier Heather Stefanson, Cullen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon, urging them to act immediately.

"We've done all that we can do. The schools aren't islands amongst themselves. Everything that happens out in the community impacts what's going on in the schools," she said.

"We know that we are getting reports of [case] increases even over the Christmas break. We are getting reports of students and staff confirming that they've tested positive and that they were in the schools when they … were contagious."

Edel's letter called on the province to move schools into remote learning and announce it as soon as possible to give parents time to prepare.

Betty Edel is the chair of the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees, also urged the province to move to code red immediately. (Winnipeg School Division)

It also urges the government to make rapid tests available for all staff and students, and either N95 or KN95 masks available to staff and students 12 and older who are still coming to class.

"Just make it available. We don't want people trying to figure out where they can get some or that there's not enough," she said. "Just bring it into the schools and we can make sure everyone has access."

The letter also urges the province to make sure all education staff are prioritized for their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and to bring in stricter public-health measures to curb transmission.

The province did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Recent deaths

The update comes after the recent deaths of two educators at one of the division's schools.

The Winnipeg Teachers' Association announced the death of J. B. Mitchell School teacher Megan Wolff on Thursday. Wolff died after contracting COVID-19, as first reported by the Winnipeg Free Press.

"I just want to honour her for all the work [she did]. She's just really widely known in the community and just greatly appreciated for everything she did working with the students," Edel said. "Our sincere condolences to her family in their loss at this time."

On Friday, the association said the school's principal had also died, though it did not provide details about what caused that death.

The Winnipeg Teachers’ Association is sadden to hear that the JB Mitchell community has suffered another tragic loss with the passing of the school’s principal. To our members, please remember there are supports available through <a href="https://twitter.com/mbteachers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mbteachers</a> HumanaCare or Keystone counselling. —@WinnipegTA

Edel says the losses have been difficult for other workers in the division, but also declined to comment further.

"It definitely is impacting the staff," she said.