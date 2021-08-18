Make vaccines mandatory for all Manitoba teachers, union tells province

The union representing public school teachers in Manitoba has called for the provincial government to make it mandatory for all public school employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the provincial executive of the Manitoba Teachers' Society voted unanimously in favour of asking for a vaccine mandate.

"I think this is something that will be embraced by our membership," president James Bedford said.

The motion says there should be exceptions for those with a medical or religious reason for not being vaccinated, but anyone not able to receive the vaccine should be required to undergo regular testing for COVID-19.

Many students have not received a vaccine yet, and those born after 2009 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

"We want to keep students safe going into this school year and we want to keep schools open throughout the school year, because the best education occurs when teacher and the student are together in the classroom," he said.

In May, a majority of teachers responding to a CBC questionnaire said vaccines should be mandatory for school staff.

Earlier this month, the Manitoba Organization of Faculty Associations, which represents academic staff at Manitoba's four universities, called for mandatory vaccines for students and staff at provincial universities, a call that was echoed by the Brandon University Faculty Association earlier this week.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society spoke out earlier this month against the government's decision to not make masks mandatory in schools.