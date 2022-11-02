Manitoba government says it will consider independent body to investigate teacher misconduct complaints

Manitoba's provincial government said Wednesday it is proposing changes to the way teacher misconduct is addressed the province — an announcement that comes the same day as the release of a national report that urged the province to lift the veil of secrecy around sexual abuse complaints in Manitoba schools.

The report from the Winnipeg-based Canadian Centre for Child Protection shows an increase over the past four years in complaints against teachers and other school staff across the country.

But the data is incomplete in Manitoba, because the province doesn't make its disciplinary records public, the centre's director of education says.

"An alarming finding within Manitoba was the difficulty to even establish what those numbers would be. And that should be something that's clearly available to the public," Noni Classen said in a Wednesday interview with CBC's Information Radio.

The province says it will gather feedback on its proposed changes to handling teacher misconduct, which include looking at ways to improve the public reporting processes.

That may involve creating a teacher registry, the province said in a Wednesday news release.

In addition to making disciplinary records public, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection report recommended establishing an independent provincial body to receive, investigate and adjudicate complaints of sexual abuse and misconduct.

The province says it will consider that recommendation as part of its consultations.

The province's other suggested changes include defining what constitutes misconduct that would require reporting to the department of education, and updating teacher certification review processes, the province said.

The province's news release said consultations will be held to get perspectives on the proposals from students, parents, guardians, teachers and school administrators.