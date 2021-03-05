Manitoba offers tax payment deadline break for some businesses

Some Manitoba businesses are getting a COVID-related deadline break on certain tax payments.

The leniency, also offered in March 2020, is due to the financial toll of the pandemic, the province said in a Friday news release.

"The deferrals recognize Manitoba businesses are facing a challenging economic situation … and some businesses may need access to these extra funds," the release says; 20,000 businesses benefited from the break last year.

Small and medium-sized businesses — those with monthly remittances of $10,000 or less — had been given until March 31, 2021, to pay their retail sales tax.

That has now been pushed to June 30 and includes payments for January, February, March, April and May.

The same businesses have also been given until June 30 to pay their health and post-secondary education tax levy, known as the payroll tax.

The payment deferrals are interest and penalty-free, the province said.