Manitoba task force gives update on surgical, diagnostic backlogs

The task force assigned to tackle Manitoba's backlog of postponed surgical and diagnostic procedures will provide an update Wednesday morning on its progress.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon will be joined by task force steering committee chair Dr. Peter MacDonald and other officials for a news conference at 9 a.m. in Winnipeg.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming the news conference here and on CBC Gem.

The creation of a diagnostic and surgical recovery task force was first announced in November, when the province's backlog was estimated at 130,000 procedures. A few weeks later, Gordon announced the steering committee that would deal with the issue.

Since then, however, the backlog has swelled to almost 168,000 procedures, Doctors Manitoba said last week.

The advocacy organization has been keeping track of the various backlogged procedures on an online dashboard, updating it monthly.

While Doctors Manitoba has applauded the implementation of a task force, it has urged the province to be more transparent about the team's efforts, including setting target dates to clear the backlogs and providing comprehensive, monthly reporting to monitor that progress.

Earlier this month, the task force reported that the number of surgeries and diagnostic procedures done each week at a number of Manitoba hospitals had been gradually rising.

It also estimated that by mid-March, many health-care facilities in Manitoba would be performing the same number of surgeries they did pre-pandemic, as staff return to their regular assignments after caring for COVID-19 patients.