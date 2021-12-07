Surgical, diagnostic backlog surpasses 152,000 cases in Manitoba, doctors' group says

Doctors Manitoba says its latest estimate of the surgical and diagnostic backlog that has accumulated in Manitoba during the COVID-19 pandemic now surpasses 152,000 cases.

The new backlog estimate has been posted on an online dashboard, which the physicians' organization will continue to update each month until more comprehensive reporting is available from the health system itself.

The total backlog is now 152,116 cases, an increase of 6,675 over last month's estimate.

That includes:

56,181 surgeries (an increase of 2,376 since last month).

42,931 diagnostic imaging procedures (up by 3,230 tests since last month).

53,004 other diagnostic procedures, including allergy tests, endoscopies, mammograms and sleep disorder studies (an increase of 1,069 cases).

"Physicians continue to be very concerned, especially as we see cardiac surgeries cancelled due to the strain on our health-care system from the fourth wave," Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, said in the news release.

"Making these patients wait and delaying their definitive care suggests that our health system is again at a tipping point."

During the pandemic, there have been 208 fewer cardiac surgeries performed compared to normal pre-pandemic volumes, the group said.

The increase in backlogged diagnostic imaging tests is largely because this estimate, unlike earlier estimates, includes another procedure that has faced significant disruptions during the pandemic — bone density tests.

Doctors Manitoba estimates there have been 3,708 fewer bone density tests conducted during the pandemic.

"In essence, bone density tests measure the strength of your bones, which is vital to diagnose osteoporosis," Thompson said in the news release.

"These tests help physicians offer medical advice and potential treatments that can help prevent fractures and other health issues."

Doctors Manitoba is still consulting with physicians about other procedures or tests that have been disrupted. If any others are identified with reduced volumes or a growing wait list, they will be added to the backlog estimate.

The group is repeating its urgent recommendations for the province to create a task force to provide oversight and address the backlog, set a target date to clear the backlog, and provide comprehensive, monthly reporting to monitor that progress.

Premier Heather Stefanson has said clearing that backlog — which has driven some patients to seek options in other provinces, or even other countries — is her first priority.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Friday that the province will be adopting the three recommendations from Doctors Manitoba regarding the timeline, public reporting on its progress and establishing a task force.

"We are going to move ahead with those three commitments," Gordon said at the time.

The government announced the creation of a task force weeks ago, but has yet to announce any further information about it.

Those details are expected to come this week, Gordon said.