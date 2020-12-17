Wait-list for surgeries, diagnostic procedures grows to 110,000, Doctors Manitoba estimates

Manitoba doctors estimate the backlog in surgical and diagnostic procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has grown to more than 110,000, and say that will lead to prolonged pain, worsening health conditions and even death.

The backlog includes more than 39,000 surgeries, 44,000 diagnostic imaging tests and 32,000 other procedures, such as mammograms and endoscopies, says a new report from Doctors Manitoba.

As hospitals came under increasing strain from the number of COVID-19 patients needing care during successive waves of the pandemic, staff were redeployed and some medical procedures were postponed to free up capacity.

Although some progress was made clearing the backlog in February and March, after the end of the second wave, it has begun to grow again since most surgeries were postponed on May 8.

Among the most concerning impacts are delays of cardiac and cancer surgeries; at least two patients have died waiting for heart surgery, the report says.

Wait times for all procedures have more than doubled on average. The worst impacts have been on neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery, which have increased by 243 per cent and 204 per cent, respectively.

Surgery volumes have fallen an estimated 40 per cent overall, with the biggest impacts on obstetrics and gynecology (55 per cent), cardiovascular surgery (50 per cent) and head and neck surgery (50 per cent).

The major barriers to addressing the backlog identified in the report include insufficient nursing staff and a lack of operating room time and recovery space.

Assessing the full scale of the backlog is difficult due to insufficient public reporting, particularly for surgeries, the report says. Data on diagnostic procedures is more readily available, and the impacts on diagnostics has been less than that on surgeries during the second and third waves, it says.

The data in the report comes from a variety of sources, including a Doctors Manitoba survey of physicians, which received 1,022 responses, and an online Probe Research poll of Manitoba adults, which received 1,000 responses. Both surveys were conducted in early April, before the third wave.

The report makes three recommendations to the province to address the backlog. The recommendations are committing to a fixed date to bring the health system back up to speed, creating a surgery and diagnostic recovery task force, and providing monthly reports on the progress, including the size of the backlog.