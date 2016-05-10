Manitoba helps fund summer jobs for youth

Manitoba will spend $25 million to support the development of 8,000 employment opportunities for youth, Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday.

The majority of the money — $15 million — will help the provincial government chip in with 50 per cent of an eligible employee's wages from May to September.

The province expects to support more than 2,000 employers with funding jobs for 6,000 youth through the Manitoba Youth Jobs Program.

The government is trying to keep youth employed as the pandemic drags on, Pallister said.

"Manitoba's youth have been hit particularly hard. We've seen nationally this is the case with very, very high youth unemployment rates, and so to have programs available for our young people is particularly important in these times," he said.

The wage subsidy program will build on last year's summer student program, he said, where $120 million was initially budgeted but less than $20 million was spent.

The premier said the money will get to businesses faster than last year, as employers can receive an advance payment of up to $750 per eligible employee. The maximum amount per employer is $7,500.

"We know that's important for many small businesses that are somewhat cash-strapped as a consequence of the lengthy pandemic and the challenges that it's presented to our small businesses," Pallister said.

As well, the province's pledge to cover half of an employee's wages on all regular, overtime and statutory wages will, in some cases, be worth more than the flat $7-per-hour subsidy offered last year.

Other changes to improve the summer job program include expanding eligibility to all Manitobans under the age of 30 and permitting employers to claim the wages of employees hired as early as April 1. That's the earliest date an employee can be hired to qualify for the May to September subsidy.

Pallister also committed Friday to spending $9 million to help non-profit organizations and rural communities with hiring people age 15 to 29 to work on community projects.

The Urban and Hometown Green Team grants will fully cover the wages for non-profit organizations in Winnipeg and rural Manitoba, as well as $250 per position for support costs.

Eligible municipal governments can receive 50 per cent of wage costs for eligible employees and $125 per position for support costs, on a cost-shared basis.

The government will also spend $1 million to support the work of the Manitoba Parks Green Team.