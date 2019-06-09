Sudanese Winnipeggers cautiously celebrate joint military-civilian power sharing deal

The Sudanese community in Manitoba is cautiously rejoicing over a joint power deal announced by the military and civilian protesters in Sudan.

The deal raised hopes that a three-month political crisis in the North African country is over.

"The agreement … is a little less than a complete victory, counting the sacrifices in this revolution," Hassan Babiker, a landed immigrant originally from Sudan, said about the scores killed in the struggle.

"Despite that, we support and will continue to stand by the opposition forces back home on the ground in Sudan. We do understand that they were facing a dangerously unpredictable political situation and a deceitful military council," Babiker said.

The civilian council representing the popular pro-democracy uprising has come to shared terms with the reigning military council. The two parties agreed to rotate control of a joint governing body and open a national independent investigation into the mass killings of protesters.

Brutal crackdown

A military coup that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir on April 11 turned into a violent three-month-long crackdown on civilians in the nation.

Babiker said the removal of the former president was paired with the intent that the military was backing the revolution. "But it turns out to be they were just a proxy of the fallen regime," he said.

He left his home country immediately after the military coup that brought al-Bashir into power three decades ago.

Babiker previously fled to Turkey to escape the extreme violence and despair as a refugee, where he studied and worked as a teacher before applying to the UN for protection, due to his political activity, so he could find a safe place to live in Canada.

Last month Amnesty International presented new evidence, including satellite imagery, showing that the Sudanese government and allied militias had continued to commit what the global human rights group refers to as "scorched earth" attacks.

Babiker said he believes some members on the joint council from the military and the militias committed war crimes and crimes against humanity so "to reach an agreement that will have them sit at the same table … is something less than we really demanded.

"They are the perpetrators of that massacre," Babiker said about the scores of protesters killed.

"We'll continue to press … for what happened to the victims," he emphasized, adding that will be a key point of demand on the transition government.

Sudanese shout slogans late last month during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over power to civilians, in the capital Khartoum. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

The new government will face tremendous challenges in restoring stability and security, Babiker said.

"Many people gave their lives for this revolution to achieve [the goals of] justice, equality and peace," he said about the recent deaths and others who "suffered for 30 years under a very, very brutal regime."

Recent bloodshed

Members of the expat community united on the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on June 9 to demonstrate against the bloodshed.

Global Affairs Canada issued a statement condemning the brutality, saying it was "appalled" by indiscriminate violence on a civilian population.

"Canada is prepared to do whatever it can to support a civilian-led transition to a democratically elected government in Sudan," the statement said.

Babiker was pleased about Canada's stance and recent developments.

"We are less stressed and ... hope that things will change for the better," he said.

South Sudanese support

Elizabeth Aluk Andrea immigrated to Canada in 1999 from South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

"Everyone was traumatized, even though they were far from the fear," Andrea said about the Sudanese community in Winnipeg, who have been closely following the news.

Watch the June protest in Winnipeg:

A brutal, deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters in Sudan has Winnipeg's Sudanese community calling on Canadians to support their calls for peace. 2:26

Andrea rang in her 20th year in North America just days ago. According to the 2016 Census, there were 1,030 Sudanese people living in the Winnipeg area.

"As a woman and a mother and a grandmother, this is very important for us, whether it's the north or it's the south, because ... we were together as one nation."