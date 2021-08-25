Manitoba student aid will reopen to in-person appointments Sept. 7

Manitoba's student aid office will reopen for in-person appointments on Sept. 7, Advanced Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says.

Phone and online options will also be available, including a new electronic application for the repayment assistance plan.

Public health guidelines, including mandatory masks, self-screening before entering, physical distancing and sanitation measures, will remain in place for in-person appointments, Ewasko said at a news conference Wednesday.

The province will also prioritize applications for repayment assistance from post-secondary students who have been affected by wildfires and are having trouble making payments on their student loans, he said.

"As post-secondary classes resume this fall, we extend our best wishes to our students," Ewasko said.

"Our government is committed to ensuring Manitobans have access to higher education by providing programs that supplement their tuitions."

Last year, the province's student aid office responded to 66,073 inquiries and 17,106 students accessed funding for post-secondary education, Ewasko said.

The program also gave out $254 million in federal and provincial student loans, grants and bursaries.