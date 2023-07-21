Manitoba students frustrated after issues with student aid website leave some unable to apply

With the fall semester fast approaching, some post-secondary students are having trouble applying for financial assistance due to technical issues on Manitoba's student aid website and the province said it will work on the problems this weekend.

"My experience with student aid has been nothing other than a headache this year," Eve Routledge, a third-year student at Brandon University, told CBC News.

She's one of a number of students who have been having a hard time applying for financial assistance due to technical difficulties. Manitoba Student Aid's website has been experiencing "some back-end issues," and work will be done over the weekend to come up with short-term solutions, a provincial spokesperson said in a Friday statement to CBC News.

Manitoba Student Aid helped more than 16,340 students and provided about $240 million in federal and provincial student loans, grants and bursaries in the 2021-22 academic year, according to a report by Jon Reyes, the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration.

Routledge said she spent more than a month trying to complete an online application "but the website doesn't work." Not only has she had trouble logging in to the portal, but once she got onto the site it would time out and boot her off.

Her father called the student aid office and was told it's best to access the website early or late in the day when traffic is low.

Eve Routledge, a third-year student at Brandon University, is one of the students who have had technical difficulties with the Manitoba Student Aid website. (Submitted by Eve Routledge)

Routledge finally completed her application by logging on to the website at 4 a.m., she said.

"It took me about 20 days to get to the final step, because I really could only do one page at a time."

Thousands of students across the province use the website each year, and Routledge said it's "frustrating" that it doesn't work properly.

"All we're asking for is just a working website," she said. "There's no excuse that we can't all be on the website at one time."

'Not acceptable'

A statement on Manitoba Student Aid's website states that the portal is having intermittent connectivity issues and it asks students to try to access it later if they're having trouble.

Wendy Peck, third-year fine arts student at the University of Manitoba, said she's been trying to apply for student aid on and off since June.

"I cannot apply. The website will not work to that point — I can log in [but] I cannot apply," she told CBC News.

I want the website to work so I can put my application in. That's all I want. - Wendy Peck, University of Manitoba student

She has also tried logging into the website at odd hours of the day to no avail. She said it's "not acceptable that you have to do it in the early, early morning or late, late night to make a website work."

The website was slow last year, but it wasn't inaccessible like it's been this year, Peck said. Persistent issues in trying to access student aid over the years have been "disrespectful" to Manitoba students, she added.

She has contacted her MLA, Jim Maloway, and Manitoba's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Wayne Ewasko, but said she has not heard back yet.

"I want the website to work so I can put my application in. That's all I want."

Rose Steinbusch, a third-year history student at the University of Winnipeg, told CBC News that she has been trying to access a student aid application for the past two weeks.

She has not been able to get into the website at all, despite trying to log in at different times of the day, using different web browsers and four computers.

Steinbusch has not been able to check how much she owes to student aid or the amount she will be receiving for the upcoming school year.

Paper applications are not accepted by Manitoba Student Aid until later in the summer, she said, so she has been stuck trying to apply on the website.

Issues with the website have also been a concern in the past. According to a Manitoba Student Aid Client Satisfaction Survey, which evaluated services in the 2020-21 academic year, about 21.5 per cent of 1,573 respondents said the website should be improved.