Manitoba will become last province to build a stroke unit

Manitoba will become the last province in the country to build a dedicated stroke unit.

A 28-bed stroke unit will be built at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg beginning this December, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Tuesday morning.

The Progressive Conservatives promised to build an acute stroke unit during the 2016 election campaign that ushered them into power.

Manitoba's three main political parties have all vowed to build the space.

Promise kept on last day

In fact, hours after the Manitoba Liberals made the pledge in December 2015, the province's NDP government said plans for a unit were already in the works.

The announcement was made at Health Sciences Centre the day before the province's self-imposed blackout on government announcements goes into effect, ahead of an election expected this September.

The centralized unit would be located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Women's Pavilion at HSC. Construction can start in December once staff, equipment and patients currently occupying the floors are shifted to the new HSC women's facility.

Provincial officials didn't specify a cost because the tender must still be released, Friesen said, but he estimated the price tag would hit the millions.

The unit is meant to prevent stroke complications, reduce the length of hospital stays and improve access to other acute care beds, the health minister said.

Christine Houde, director of government relations and health promotion with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, said the stroke unit is a long time coming.