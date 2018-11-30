Manitoba gives municipal workers whistleblower protection — if communities want it

Whistleblowers who come forward to report wrongdoings within Manitoba's public sector will receive more protection beginning tomorrow, the provincial government announced Friday.

The Public Interest Disclosure Act will extend to municipalities that opt in and school divisions, while the ombudsman's office will have the authority to investigate complaints about any reprisals whistleblowers face.

Manitoba will become the first Canadian jurisdiction to include municipal and local governments under its whistleblower protection legislation, Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton said at a Friday morning news conference.

Only the province's two largest municipalities, Winnipeg and Brandon, have opted in, however; another 135 municipalities can still join through council resolution if they choose to.

Smaller municipalities

Association of Manitoba Municipalities president Ralph Groening expects larger municipalities to sign on, but said smaller jurisdictions with only a few staff members may need provincial assistance to participate.

"They're simply challenged in a unique way," he said.

The legislation will also protect the anonymity of individuals who speak up, provincial officials say.

An investigator must take steps to protect the identity and rights of every person involved, and the disclosure of a whistleblower's identity cannot be revealed in a civil court matter, the news release said.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said it's good to see commonality among governments.

"This is a great example where we can work together," he said.