Red Cross to open 2nd shelter in Winnipeg during storm state of emergency

Hundreds of people are seeking shelter in Winnipeg after being evacuated from First Nations communities as Manitoba reels from a snowstorm that has left tens of thousands without power at a time, and forced the province and city to declare states of emergency.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross, which set up an emergency shelter for about 1,000 evacuees at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg, told CBC News on Monday it's prepared to set up another one to potentially double the number of people it can support.

"We had more than 500 people registered, but we know we were still registering people well into the evening. We have hundreds of people registered and we know we're likely to expect more people today," said Jason Small.

The second emergency shelter is scheduled to open Monday afternoon.

Volunteers from the Red Cross set up cots for evacuees to sleep on at the RBC Convention Centre. People from 11 Manitoba First Nations have been approved by the federal government to receive assistance. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Hundreds of hydro poles damaged

Meanwhile, Manitoba Hydro has days worth of work ahead ot it.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CBC News that crews from neighbouring provinces as well as the U.S. are ready to work at first light.

"More than 1,000 wood poles that are either down, they're split, or they need some kind of work to fix. It's going to take a huge, huge, huge effort on our part."

A Manitoba Hydro worker fixes lines damaged by the storm that ripped through the southern part of the province. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

That means some customers won't have power for more than a week.

"We've got significant damage. We do have crews from SaskPower, Minnesota Power and Hydro One [from Ontario] helping us to tackle what we've got ahead of us over the next seven to 10 days," Owen said.

As of 8 a.m. CT, more than 21,000 customers remained without power across the province. In Winnipeg, Owen said that number is scaling back, with just 900 customers still in the dark.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> update, Portage la Prairie: we've managed to restore 6 out of 8 feeders in the area, which should restore a large portion of the city. There's still a lot of work to be done, and crews will be working into the night. We appreciate your patience. <a href="https://t.co/bbz3DXZbIO">pic.twitter.com/bbz3DXZbIO</a> —@manitobahydro

At its height, the entire city of Portage la Prairie, Man., was without power. As of last night, crews were able to restore much of it.

Portage la Prairie resident Heather Greenlay was shocked when she surveyed the damage.

"It looks like a tornado went though almost every area of Portage. Trees twisted up, building facades twisted off and roofs peeled back and whatnot," she said.

Owen said the biggest remaining outages are in the Interlake area, as well as in Dauphin and Neepawa, northwest of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted this photo of a downed power line in rural Manitoba on Saturday night as the public utility worked to restore power to thousands of customers. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

States of emergency

The province declared a state of emergency early Sunday morning to give Manitoba Hydro the means to ask power utilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Minnesota for their help restoring services.

Later in the day, the City of Winnipeg ordered a state of emergency itself to access the resources to recover from a storm it estimated would cost the city tens of millions of dollars.

The early-season snowstorm, which lasted around two days, brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the southern parts of the province. The heavy precipitation fell on trees still laden with leaves, damaging transmission lines and towers.

Damage from downed trees and power lines posed hazards in Portage la Prairie. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

A number of First Nations have also declared their own states of emergency after days without power. The Red Cross has been authorized by the federal government to support evacuations for 16 First Nations.

Jerry Daniels, grand chief of the Southern Chiefs Organization, told CBC News on Monday that thousands of people are affected.

"People are just looking for warmth and something to eat. The necessities are what people are worried about," he said.

He's worried about overcrowding in emergency shelters, especially for the vulnerable.

"We're hoping to keep our elders and those who are sick in much more comfortable situations," he said, including in local hotels.