More heavy rain on the way for southwestern Manitoba

Don't put away your umbrella or rain boots just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southwestern Manitoba, forecasting even more heavy rain Saturday.

Another 20-50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Saturday throughout the day. Some areas have already seen 50-100 millimetres of rain since Thursday night, the weather agency said.

That could spell trouble for Manitobans, CBC meteorologist John Sauder says.

"We could see some very, very soaked fields, flooded streets, flooded basements are possible," he said.

"I think people just need to have their downspouts in place and take measures to really mitigate any kind of water getting into the basement. It's that kind of weather we're going to see for the rest of today and on into Saturday evening."

Winnipeg and southwestern Manitoba could see anywhere from 20-55 millimetres of rain on Saturday on top of all the rain it saw Friday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Sauder adds southern Manitoba could be quite windy Saturday, with winds at 40 gusting to 60 kilometres per hour.

Some areas may end up with rainfall levels approaching 175 to 200 millimetres if more intense areas of rain develop over regions that have already been hit hard by the previous storms, Environment Canada said.

Although it looks like a mostly soggy weekend, Sauder says Manitobans have something to look forward to.

"The good news is, Sunday we will start to see some sunshine, especially later in the day," he said.

'Extremely taxing and busy': WFPS

A severe storm swept across southern Manitoba Friday, and in Winnipeg, fire and paramedic crews, along with city workers, were kept busy attending to all the problems.

Jay Shaw, assistant chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said over 250 service requests were called in and fire crews responded to six incidents where people were stuck in their vehicles due to high water.

"They had either driven into water or had been parked and the water came up quickly in their vehicles," he said.

"I would consider this to be an extremely taxing and busy day for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and all city departments."

A day of unsettled and severe weather is pounding southern Manitoba and flooding streets in Winnipeg. 1:57

Shaw said with more rain on the way, there are a number of things drivers should keep in mind to stay safe.

"We want to remind citizens and folks that are visiting the city of Winnipeg that if you come across a roadway that is high water that's covering the painted lines, or the water is going over the curb, you don't want to drive through those roads. It could be a risk to you," he said.

In addition, visibility could be reduced because of the rain.

"If the rain is to the point where you lose visibility, pull over, stop, and wait in a safe location until your visibility increases," Shaw said.

He added homeowners should make sure their sump pumps are working and their downspout is turned down.