Manitoba extends COVID-19 state of emergency once again
Manitoba's state of emergency has been extended once again for another 30 days in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The extension takes effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for another period of 30 days.
The province has been under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus since March 20, and has renewed it every month.
A state of emergency, under the Emergency Measures Act, gives the province more powers to respond to the pandemic as it sees fit.
No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province for 13 consecutive days. Since the first case was found in mid-March, there has been a total of 325.
As of Monday, there is one active case in the province with no one in hospital; seven people have died and 317 have recovered.
