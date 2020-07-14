Manitoba extends COVID-19 state of emergency once again

Manitoba's state of emergency has been extended again in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The extension takes effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for another period of 30 days.

The province has been under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus since March 20, and has renewed it every month.

A state of emergency, under the Emergency Measures Act, gives the province more powers to respond to the pandemic as it sees fit.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province for 13 consecutive days. Since the first case was found in mid-March, there has been a total of 325.

As of Monday, there is one active case in the province with no one in hospital; seven people have died and 317 have recovered.

More news from CBC Manitoba: