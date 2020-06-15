Manitoba state of emergency due to COVID-19 extended another 30 days

Manitoba will be under a state of emergency for another 30 days as of 4 p.m. Monday, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province has been under a state of emergency due to the pandemic since March 20 — nearly three months. Prior 30-day extensions were put in place on April 20 and May 17.

A state of emergency, under the Emergency Measures Act, gives the province more powers in order to respond to the pandemic as it sees fit.

There were four cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba from Friday to Sunday.

The province did not update the number of active cases over the weekend, but there were five active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Friday.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, will provide an update of the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba at a news conference Monday afternoon.