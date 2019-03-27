Rural Manitoban followed home, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway: RCMP

A rural Manitoba man was followed home by a silver pickup truck and robbed by its armed driver and a passenger early Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

Police were called to a home in the rural municipality of St. Clements, which stretches from a little north of Winnipeg to Lake Winnipeg, at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning.

A man, 59, told police he was driving to his home south of Birds Hill Park off Highway 59 when he noticed a silver Dodge pickup truck following him.

He pulled into his driveway and the silver truck stopped behind his 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the silver pickup asked him for directions, which he provided, noticing there were five people in the truck.

The driver and a back-seat passenger then got out of the pickup, armed with long guns. They told the man to lie down and demanded his car keys and other personal items.

Drove off in Rogue

The man who had been driving the pickup got into the Rogue and drove off, while the other people left in the pickup.

The driver is described as six feet tall with a large frame, light stubble and tattoos covering the left side of his face and neck. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket and jeans.

The front passenger was female and small, with long black hair and thick black-rimmed glasses.

The passenger who got out with a gun was described as five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight, with a smaller frame than the driver. He wore a camouflage face mask, ball cap, dark jacket and jeans.

The other two people in the pickup were male, police say.

Their vehicle was a newer silver Dodge pickup with an extended cab.

The Rogue is blue and has the Manitoba licence place EVJ 834.

Anyone who sees either one of the vehicles shouldn't approach it but should call 911.

Police ask anyone with more information to call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-667-6519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit an online tip at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

