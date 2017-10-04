'A true honour': Athletes inducted into Manitoba Sport Hall of Fame

On its 40th anniversary, seven people and one team were inducted into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

"To have my sports story become part of Manitoba's sports history is an honour that rivals any of my Paralympic accolades," said Michelle Stilwell, one of the inductees on Saturday.

Stilwell is one of the world's most decorated Paralympic athletes and the first Canadian Paralympian to win gold in two separate summer sports events.

Olympic gold medallist and television host Jon Montgomery is another inductee.

Jon Montgomery of Canada celebrates his gold medal in the Men's Skeleton on day 8 of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at the Whistler Sliding Centre on February 19, 2010. (Getty Images)

Montgomery, from Russell, Man., won gold in the skeleton racing event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He later became the host of the reality TV show The Amazing Race Canada.

He said in his speech that athletes are selfish because their jobs involve playing games with friends and "testing our mettle against the world's best."

But he said being selfish can affect change in people's lives.

"Maybe it's that selfish pursuit of athletic excellence that can be more. When one finds themselves on a stage like this and in a position up here like this, it is confirmation that this journey does touch others and that it can be more and that it is something quite special," he said.

Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven individuals and one team on Saturday. (Gavin Boutroy/Radio-Canada)

Other athletes recognized this year include cricket player Charles Baksh and weightlifter Susanne Dandenault.

Those inducted this as builders in sport include Don Hornby (rowing), Maureen Orchard (basketball/wheelchair basketball) and Hector Vergara (soccer).

Vergara is a former FIFA official who served as executive director of the Manitoba Soccer Association.

The Brandon University Bobcats basketball teams from 1987-1989 were inducted in the team dynasty category. The team is one of only three Canadian university teams to win three consecutive national championships.