Manitoba parents can get specialty baby formula through pharmacies, despite national shortage

Parents and caregivers in Manitoba whose babies need specialty formula can still order it through pharmacies, despite a nationwide shortage of formula meant for infants with certain health conditions, the province says.

As a result of the shortage, supplies of specialty formula — which is used by infants with allergies and other medical conditions — are very low or non-existent in many stores. That shortage is expected to last several months, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

Those who can't find the special formula their baby needs can speak with either a pharmacist or pharmacy technician, who may be able to order the product, it said.

The shortage does not affect regular powdered infant formula, so the province says the order program is only for babies who need the specialty formula.

Since a baby's health and formula needs can change as it grows, people caring for infants who need specialty formula should talk to their health-care providers to get those needs reassessed.

If the baby no longer needs the special formula, health-care providers can provide tips to make the switch to regular formula easier, the province said.