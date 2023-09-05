Out-of-province wildfire smoke prompts special air quality advisory for most of Manitoba

Smoke from wildfires outside Manitoba continues to linger in the province, Environment Canada says in a special air quality statement.

"Very poor air quality and reduced visibilities" are expected over much of Manitoba on Tuesday, the federal agency said.

Weeks-long wildfires in the Northwest Territories and B.C. have resulted in similar air quality statements from the West Coast through western Ontario and beyond.

The forecast air quality index during the day for Winnipeg is 10, or high risk, and nine, also high risk, for Brandon. For Flin Flon, the advisory forecasts an air quality of four, or moderate risk.

Most of the smoke should clear from the north the end of Tuesday and in the south by Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

In the meantime, Environment Canada warns the smoke can be harmful "even at low concentrations," particularly for those who have lung conditions, such as asthma, or heart disease. Older adults, young kids, those who are pregnant or people who work outside also face higher risks.

Anyone who experiences effects such as dizziness, shortness of breath, coughing or chest pains should stop outdoor activities and see a health-care professional, Environment Canada said.

The federal agency suggests keeping doors and windows closed if temperatures allow and turning on air purifiers if you have one in the home.

