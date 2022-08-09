Manitoba moves to eliminate 6% levy on cannabis retailers, replace it with new tax regime

Manitoba is looking to eliminate a tax on cannabis retailers and replace it with what the finance minister calls a "new taxation regime."

The provincial government introduced new legislation on Monday that would eliminate the social responsibility fee — a six per cent levy the province slapped on retailers to cover the province's "social costs" of legalizing the drug.

The need for such a fee has lessened over time, finance minister Cameron Friesen said while tabling the bill.

"After four years of legalization, the cannabis market is maturing, the regulatory costs to the province is well-known," Friesen said.

If passed, the levy would be eliminated as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill does not specify what sort of tax could be developed as a result. Manitoba, however, is the only jurisdiction in Canada that does not currently collect a provincial tax on the sale of recreational cannabis. Consumers do pay a federal tax.

The existing social responsibility fee was pegged at six per cent of a retailer's gross revenue from selling recreational cannabis.

While announcing the levy's creation in 2018, the government said it needed to collect the tax because the various health, safety, education and enforcement implications of legalized cannabis fall squarely at its feet.

The Cannabis Business Association of Manitoba has called on the province to eliminate the levy. It said the fee is a burden on retailers that are struggling financially in a competitive market.