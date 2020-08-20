Person involved in Winnipeg youth soccer tests positive for COVID-19, provincial body reveals

The Manitoba Soccer Association announced on Wednesday that someone involved in youth soccer in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to MSA members, executive director Hector Vergara did not specify whether the affected individual was a player, a coach or was involved in some other capacity. He also did not say which league or division the person is affiliated with.

"As per the MSA and provincial public health authorities protocols, a public health officer has been assigned by the province to the case," Vergara writes in the letter.

"The public health officials have begun to conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who is considered a close contact of this individual as soon as possible."

Vergara has not replied to CBC's request for additional information.