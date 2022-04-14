Snowfall amounts downgraded as Manitoba storm expected to weaken

Warnings are still in place but it looks as though southern Manitoba may have seen the worst of its spring snowstorm.

Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue across the entire southern half of the province Thursday, but the low-pressure system responsible for the drastic return of winter is beginning to weaken, Environment Canada says.

Snowfall totals of five to 10 centimetres — rather than the 10-15 cm originally forecast — are likely throughout the Red River Valley, including Winnipeg, and southeastern Manitoba on Thursday.

"[We] may be seeing the slow decay of this storm," said Dan Fulton, senior meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Winnipeg region received a total of 25 cm on Wednesday as the storm first arrived. Fulton thinks western Manitoba had more than that, but official amounts are still pending.

That part of the province, including Brandon, should have a much easier day, with only two to five centimetres, the Environment Canada forecast said. Dauphin and the Interlake region are expected to get another five to 10 cm.

Fulton expects by the end of the storm, the snowfall total will be 30-35 cm across southern Manitoba, much less than initial forecasts.

Those forecasts had suggested a range of 30-50 centimetres but closer to 80 cm along the higher elevations of Riding Mountain and Turtle Mountain.

The few blizzard warnings that had been in place in western Manitoba for much of the week have been dropped by Environment Canada and replaced with the winter storm warnings that cover pretty much everywhere else in the south.

Wind gusts continue to be strong at times, whipping up the fresh snowfall, so travel on highways may be difficult or impossible, particularly Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.

More than two dozen highways, or sections of highways, are closed due to poor driving conditions. Information about the ever-changing of road conditions can be found on the province's website.