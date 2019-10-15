Woman found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning as Manitobans struggle without power after storm

Manitoba Hydro is urging customers reeling from a snowstorm that's left them without electricity for days to keep fuel-burning equipment like heaters out of their homes after a woman was found unconscious.

People stuck in homes with no power have resorted to bringing generators, patio heaters or barbecues inside for heating and cooking, but officials are warning against doing that because, said hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen, the equipment is not properly ventilated.

It's believed a woman in a home outside Morden in southern Manitoba lost consciousness from carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday after a propane heater was brought into the house. She is now recovering in hospital.

A Hydro crew happened to come across the scene while trying to restore power to the region.

"A gentleman came out of the house distraught and was saying his wife was unconscious," Owen said.

"We got into the house right away and got her out, where she was able to at least get some fresh air."

Hydro staff working next 21 days

Five days after the arrival of an unprecedented storm that pummelled countless trees and the electricity network, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their communities, Owen said Manitoba Hydro's work is far from over.

As of Tuesday morning, 13,000 Manitoba Hydro customers remained without power.

The public utility is mandating its line crews, who have been working 16-hour days to restore power, to remain on the job for the next 21 days.

Employees were notified by Hydro that they must cancel any previously booked vacations over the next three weeks. They'll be reimbursed for any scapped plans.

A Manitoba Hydro tower near Portage la Prairie is buckled under the pressure of the unprecedented storm that dumped heavy, wet snow on the region. (CBC)

"We need everyone," Owen said.

Manitoba Hydro staff have heard numerous reports of people bringing propane equipment inside.

"Carbon monoxide is an insidious gas. You can't smell it and it just creeps in, and you get tired, you feel ill. You shake it off, thinking there's nothing wrong," Owen said. "The next thing you know, you're unconscious."

The situation continues to evolve, Owen said.

Trees weakened by the blast of wet, thick snow are now starting to break from the wind, he told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio on Monday, and sometimes they land on power lines.

While 13,000 customers had no power Tuesday morning, that's an improvement from the tens of thousands of customers who were in the dark for 48 hours or more. Each customer is a single billing location, which can represent multiple people living in a residence.

Portage la Prairie and neighbouring rural areas are among the hardest hit from the storm. At one point, the entire city of Portage la Prairie, which has a population of about 13,000, was without power, and residents were told they couldn't flush their toilets.

Storm evacuees were among the hotel guests at Winnipeg's Victoria Inn on Monday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A pressing focus for Hydro crews, as well as for reinforcements called in from Saskatchewan, Ontario and Minnesota, is fixing the downed transmission system in Portage la Prairie that feeds a number of substations.

"Without that, those substations just don't have the juice to give people the electricity they need," Owen said.

The rural municipality of Portage has another nearly 2,700 customers without electricity, and they may have to wait seven to 10 days for power to be restored.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross says 4,100 people were evacuated following the snowstorm, mostly from First Nations due to no power.

The vast majority of the evacuees are staying in Winnipeg, but some are in Brandon and Dauphin.

Some of the displaced Manitobans have slammed the evacuation as chaotic, and say they're worried about elders sleeping on cots at Winnipeg's convention centre.

The Red Cross plans to move the most vulnerable people into hotels, spokesperson Jason Small said Tuesday morning.