More snow, high winds forecast for southern Manitoba this weekend

Drivers in Winnipeg are experiencing slow traffic and an extended parking ban after a dump of snow on Friday — and one meteorologist says the snow could also bring near-whiteout conditions to other parts of the province.

Brad Vrolijk of Environment and Climate Change Canada said while the Winnipeg area got slightly less snow than outside the city limits did on Friday, people in the city can expect the opposite throughout the day Saturday.

"Here in Winnipeg overnight, we've seen about five to 10 centimetres of snow … and through the day today we're going to see about another five centimetres," he told CBC Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai early Saturday morning.

"Elsewhere outside of the city, we've seen closer to 10 to 15 centimetres, both over the western Red River Valley and east of us in the Whiteshell and Pinawa area, and those places also will see another two to five centimetres of snow through the day today."

Later Saturday, the City of Winnipeg announced it will temporarily extend the overnight parking ban to take effect at midnight instead of 2 a.m. Sunday. The ban, which prohibits parking on marked snow routes, will continue until 7 a.m. as usual.

The city said in a news release the extended overnight ban will stay in place until snow clearing is complete, and the city will notify the public when that happens.

People brave the snowy conditions at a downtown Winnipeg bus stop Saturday morning. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A spokesperson for the city said crews are already out plowing major streets and putting down sand. Crews are expected to begin clearing streets, sidewalks and bike lanes at 7 p.m., and will work based on the priority system: regional streets, then collector streets and bus routes.

The spokesperson said drivers should be careful and stay back from heavy snow-clearing equipment.

Vrolijk said the big story today will be the moderate to strong northwest winds moving into the region.

"With all the fresh snow that's fallen, and the light snow that continues through the day, conditions will deteriorate with blowing snow developing across much of southern Manitoba through the day," he said.

Vrolijk said increasing winds will likely result in blowing snow across some regions and near-whiteout conditions in others. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Near-whiteout conditions

Vrolijk said the southwestern corner of the province is already seeing winds gusting between 40 and 60 km/h, which will continue to move into the region south of Winnipeg into the morning.

"We've already seen blizzard conditions to our south and blowing snow developing over the southwest corner of the province and that will spread into the Red River Valley through the morning hours," he said.

"So pretty much, over the next six hours or so, we would be expecting conditions especially outside the city of Winnipeg to be deteriorating with blowing snow being the primary hazard out there."

Vrolijk said he's expecting the blowing snow to cause near-whiteout conditions around Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba. He said there are typically problem areas between Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie and drivers should check the highway conditions before getting on the road.

Winnipeg is expected to get another five centimetres of snow on Saturday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"That's often a place where we see very poor visibilities and blowing snow and then extending southwards through the western Red River Valley," said Vrolijk.

"The biggest hazard will be the fact you can maybe not see the road — and with all the fresh snow, highways may be slick."

Vrolijk said while most of the snow will taper off Saturday evening, flurries may continue through Sunday. Temperatures will continue to dip through the weekend, with daytime highs between –10 and –20 C — but mild Pacific air coming in by midweek will bring the daytime highs back to between –9 and –1 C, he said.

"So maybe a return of above-seasonal conditions for the second half of the upcoming week," Vrolijk said.