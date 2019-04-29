Snow in Manitoba: This time last year, it was 23 C in Winnipeg

Just when you thought it was over, a last gasp of winter has made its way into southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Manitoba early Monday morning, as the ragged edges of a snowstorm push into the province from the U.S. and Saskatchewan.

A strong low-pressure system has created heavy snow and blizzard conditions in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan and across North and South Dakota into Minnesota, the weather agency said.

The system sent light rain and snow over much of southern Manitoba overnight, but the agency said snowfall was relatively light.

The exception could be in the area of Melita and Killarney, Environment Canada says, where it expected as much as two to five centimetres of snowfall around 4:35 a.m. No official snowfall amounts had been reported at that time.

Winter returned to this yard in Ste. Anne, Man., and other parts of southern Manitoba Monday morning. (Claudette Gabbs/Twitter)

The special weather statement applied to:

Killarney – Pilot Mound – Melita.

Manitou – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder forecast a daily high for Monday of 6 C in Winnipeg, with a low of -2. He forecast cloudy skies with occasional light showers or flurries.

The high for the same date in Winnipeg last year was 23 C, Sauder said.

The city's traffic management centre warned drivers about reduced visibility and wet roads early Monday due to snow and rain.

"Please reduce your speed and leave extra room between you and the car in front," the city wrote.