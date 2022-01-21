Blowing snow causes poor visibility, closing some southern Manitoba highways

Blowing snow advisories are in effect Friday morning in Winnipeg and surrounding areas all the way to the U.S.-Canada border, while blizzard warnings were issued for the northeast of the province.

A fast-moving low-pressure system blowing through parts of southern Manitoba brought poor visibility and blowing snow, Environment Canada said.

Winds from the south were expected to gust between 50 and 80 kilometres per hour, with four to eight centimetres of snow expected through the day.

The conditions led to the closure of sections of Highway 100 and Highway 101, from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West. The Winnipeg Perimeter Highway was also closed due to poor winter driving conditions. Highway 8 from Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67 was also closed.

Winds could begin to let up midday but are also expected to return from the northwest in the afternoon and stick around for the rest of the day. The snow will taper off later Friday, Environment Canada says.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect for the following areas:

Winnipeg.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Meanwhile, blizzard warnings are in effect in Churchill and York in northeastern Manitoba due to another fast-moving low-pressure system.

The system is expected to bring four to eight centimetres of snow to the regions. On the back end, expect northwesterly winds gusting between 60 to 80 km/h, Environment Canada said. Both combined will make for poor visibility.

The winds will die down slightly into the evening, though blowing snow will return to the areas Saturday, as will bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values in the northeast could be in the –50 range Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warns travel may be hazardous and the conditions bring a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.