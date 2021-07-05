Ontario forest fire smoke puts parts of Manitoba under air quality advisory

Parts of the Interlake and eastern and southern Manitoba are under an air quality advisory Monday due to smoke from northwestern Ontario forest fires wafting west into the province.

Fires east of Berens River and west of Red Lake, Ont., are producing thick smoke.

Northeast winds are expected to push the smoke southwest into Manitoba Monday night, which could reduce visibility as well as create poor air quality, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for the following regions and the surrounding areas:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, the Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

The smoky air is expected to hang around through Tuesday, with southerly winds forecast to blow some of the smoke north on Wednesday.

Environment Canada warns anyone in and around these areas to be mindful of potential health risks associated with the smoke.

Manitobans are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and to stop activity altogether if breathing becomes laboured.

Young children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions, including asthma, are at higher risk and should avoid exposure to smoke as much as possible, Environment Canada says.

Those experiencing related health issues can call Health Links (204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257) or check the province's website for more information on the risks associated with smoke.